Review – Justice Society of America #5: Fathers and Daughters

Justice Society of America #5 – Geoff Johns, Writer; Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, John Kalisz, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s been a long time since the last issue of this series, and I’m really not sure why—neither of the talents involved have a history of falling seriously off-schedule. But as long as this book remains as good as it’s been, I’m more than willing to wait. When we last left off, Helena Wayne made a fateful choice—to track down her father and warn him about how he’s going to die decades in the future. She succeeds—but in doing so, completely alters her own future and makes herself a time anomaly. This is about the time that the JSA shows up, with Per Degaton right behind them. Or should I say Per Degatons? The time-traveling Nazi has brought countless duplicates with him, pulled from his past and future and all with the same goal—wiping out all versions of the Justice Society. While Mikel Janin does most of this issue, Jerry Ordway briefly fills in for a brilliant look at the future Degaton intends to create.

Geoff Johns has been building to the events in this issue for a long time, with the Time Masters playing a key role in the events and a surprising cameo from a trio of characters providing the issue’s most dramatic moment. While you could argue that Per Degaton’s defeat comes a little too quickly, this issue seems more interested in focusing on Huntress’ character. Now an anomaly in the DCU and stuck in this time period, she’s left with a father who doesn’t know her and a team that doesn’t fully trust her. There are some really painful scenes involving her towards the end of the issue, but that’s tempered by a surprising cameo right at the end—as Johns pulls in subplots from Stargirl: The Lost Children here. I’m hoping this book can get back on schedule, because it’s one of the DC comic line’s best and it deserves all the attention it gets as the next chapter of Geoff Johns’ megastory.

