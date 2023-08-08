Review – Danger Street #8: Unlikely Partners

Danger Street #8 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The most inscrutable Tom King series yet has hit the two-thirds mark, and it’s finally starting to reveal its secrets. When we last left off, the Dingbats of Danger Street were in jail—along with one of the men they had been hunting. This issue, they pull of a daring escape and an unlikely alliance is formed as the truth behind the death of one of their number comes closer into view. This entire thing started with a very human tragedy, but it seems there’s play of Gods and Titans behind the scenes and more people are starting to realize it. As “Lady Cop” tries to get closer to the truth, she forms her own unlikely alliance—with Jack Ryder, known to her only as a shady reality TV anchor who is a sloppy drunk. He winds up telling her a little more than he should, leading to a hilarious identity reveal, but her reveal of her full origin is one of the most chilling moments of the series to date.

While the New Gods are the power brokers in this series, the biggest players—and maybe the biggest threats—come from the Green Team, with a shadowy leader who is trying to eliminate his fellow billionaires one by one and has no problem holding the family members of his employees hostage. How did he become so twisted? A flashback to the origins of the Green Team wasn’t at all what I expected. It showed a standard childhood game, reminiscent of “Step on a Crack” become something horribly real, as a mysterious figure shows up and asks a group of kid if they want to test their fate for real stakes. How much of this plays into the various threats in this series? It’s not entirely clear yet, but what is clear is that the stakes are high and this series becomes creepier and creepier with every issue. Manhunter might be wielding the gun, but there are monsters all around.

