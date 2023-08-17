Click That Brick! LEGO Icons of Play Review: International Women’s Football on Your Table

As of this writing, we’re in the final week of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. To most of the world, that’s football, but here in the U.S., people commonly know the game as soccer.

The finals are coming up on Sunday with England and Spain facing off, but you can enjoy women’s football year-round with the new Icons of Play set from LEGO.

What Is LEGO Icons of Play?

The LEGO Icons of Play, set number 40634, is an 899-piece kit that includes a whopping 15 Minifigures. It is a relatively easy set, meant for ages 10+.

The set retails for $99.99, and is available now on the LEGO webstore.

Unpacking LEGO Icons of Play

It’s quite a difference, going from the Batcave box to this one. Then again, there’s less than a thousand bricks in the Icons of Play set.

Accordingly, there’s a lot less bags inside, and two slim instruction booklets.

Besides the assembly instructions, the first booklet has some information on the professional women’s football players featured in this set.

LEGO Icons of Play – The Build

The first booklet is devoted solely to the football pitch, also known as the soccer field. This isn’t a full-sized field, but rather, about a third of a pitch. Here, you’ll also assemble the included players.

There are some extra hairstyles, so you can change up the appearances of the Minifigs:

Here’s a look at the construction of the pitch:

And here is the completed pitch:

The lever assembly inside of the goal post will allow you to move the goalie around, to block shots. There’s also a television camera, computer station, and a couple of soccer balls.

With the second booklet, you’ll be assembling a viewing stand, a ceremonial stage, a player’s bench, and some player supplies. The viewing stand is the largest, most complex piece in the entire set, and you’ll alternate between building that and the Minifigs that go with it. This is also where you’ll end up using the bulk of the included stickers.

Here is the completed viewing stands:

In what is arguably the best feature of the whole set, you attach all of the fan Minifigs to the stands, and then turn the crank to make them perform a wave!

Once you’ve completed the viewing stand, it’s a pretty fast bit of assembly to put the rest of the set together. Here’s the video-assistant referee:

The player bench:

And the ceremonial stage:

And here is the whole set, together and ready for you to play with:

LEGO Icons of Play – Final Thoughts

What a change of pace to go from a 3, 981-piece set to 899 pieces! I could have easily done the entire build in an afternoon, but paced it out over a couple of days.

The complexity level of the assembly is definitely lower than many of the sets that I’ve built as an adult. But then again, I usually build sets specifically geared towards adults. This one is intended more for tweens and teens, and therefore easier to put together.

That being said, it’s not going to be a boring build for adults, either! I especially had fun seeing the viewing stand come together. The mechanism to move the players is ingenious, and it was both my favorite feature, and my girlfriend’s.

If you’re a fan of women’s football, then this set has a lot of fun details. I especially like that there are four pro players who have received their own Minifigs. And judging by the photos in the instruction booklets, they certainly seem happy to have been turned into Minifigs!

If you’re interested in this set, you can purchase the LEGO Icons of Play on the LEGO webstore.

Click That Brick!

Click That Brick! is a look at LEGO building sets that appeal to the geek in all of us. I’ll be bringing you previews and reviews of various LEGO sets, such as the LEGO Batcave Shadow Box. So be sure to keep your eyeballs peeled for more great LEGO content here on GeekDad, like my upcoming review of the PAC-MAN Arcade.

LEGO provided an Icons of Play set for evaluation, but had no input into this review.

