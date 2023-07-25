Review – Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 – Under Gotham

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 – Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Writers; Max Dunbar, Artist; Sebastian Cheng, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Lanzing and Kelly are back to the world of Batman Beyond—the start of bigger plans they have for DC—and Terry McGinnis is now the sole protector of Gotham in the aftermath of the death of Bruce Wayne. Together with former police Detective Beam Boonma, he’s struggling to keep the city afloat in the aftermath of an attack by a malevolent AI and a power play by supervillain turned real estate magnate Donovan Lumos, but he’s slipping further and further into solitude. This is a far cry from the Peter Parker-esque Terry we met in the TV series—he’s apparently broken up with Dana, only rarely speaks to his mother, and has even missed his little brother’s graduation. Lumos also seems to be winning the war for the surface of Neo-Gotham—but that’s not where the danger lies. Because there’s something underneath the city in old Gotham. It’s luring in the hungry and desperate—and making sure they never leave.

After a chilling, storybook-inspired segment in which a half-cat Splicer takes some children into the underground, only to see them meet a horrific fate, Terry eventually makes his way down there to investigate. The catboy, Kyle, at first seems like an abrasive rogue, but it soon becomes clear he’s a scared kid—and we all know how Batman feels about those. It takes a while, but the two form a bond and begin a journey into the darkest parts of Gotham where the many gangs and freaks now call their home. But there’s something far worse lurking under there, and the tension is built nicely until its reveal. Overall, I’m not the biggest fan of what the last few creative teams have made of Batman Beyond—it’s become a little too grim—but this new arc has a lot of potential, thanks to its gothic, horror-inspired tone that makes the city a scarier place than it’s ever been in this version.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

