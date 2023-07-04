Review – Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #5 – Rise of the Resistance

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #5 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Clayton Henry, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As we reach the penultimate issue of this series, it becomes clear just how far gone the Injusticeverse is—and how far Jon Kent will have to go to try to save it. He’s finally hooked up with the resistance, including Bruce Wayne, and it’s clear he still doesn’t believe that his father on this world is beyond saving. A confrontation between Jon and the woman who helped murder him—Harley Quinn—shows his anger but also his compassion in a very nuanced way, something it’s clear his father’s counterpart lacks. But as ruthless as Injustice Superman might be, he still has a few scruples, such as not going after innocent civilians. The same can’t be said for the counterpart of Jon’s best friend Damian, who might be the most twisted character on this world. Bitterly estranged from his father after the death of Dick Grayson, he has little problem kidnapping the civilian Jay Nakamura to get at Jon—something Superman bitterly opposes.

While Superman is filled with rage and ready to explode at any moment, Damian’s chilliness might be even scarier. It’s hard to tell if there’s anything human left in the young man. But as awful as this world is, there are some rare bright spots and Jon is determined to find them. The emotional core of this issue comes when he sneaks into the Fortress of Solitude, seeking to access his mother’s message to him—and instead finds the Kents, kept imprisoned in the Fortress by their insane son, as they try to give Jon the guidance Kal can no longer here. But as Jon gathers his allies for the final battle, Superman and Damian strike against the resistance, setting up a terrible ticking clock for the final issue. While Ultraman might have started out as the main threat and been the more murderous of the two, Injustice Superman is easily the most personal villain the young Superman has ever faced—and I can’t wait for the final act.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

