New Audiobooks―Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps

Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps by Christopher Golden

Listening to these audio adaptations of entirely new content has filled me with joy: it seems I can never get enough of Hellboy in my life (except for the last movie…) and these audiobooks almost feel like listening to movies, their cast, and fabulous sound effects are a real treat.

The story continues the comic story arc Christopher has been building: Hellboy in love, where Anastasia Bransfield has unusual importance. She is Hellboy’s first love, and they have been traveling Europe and Asia together for a couple of months now, searching for archeological treasure.

This time, they travel to Brazil, to Manaus to be exact, and all the descriptions of the Amazonian jungle are very accurate, from the heath to butterflies, to wasps.

And speaking of wasps… one of their missing colleagues will arrive, sick and sluggish, through a public square. When he falls, wasps begin to come out of his mouth. He will then burst open because his insides are full of wasps and his corpse has become a gray, papery nest.

Something sinister and supernatural will haunt the dig.

And you know that many chases, magic, blood, and demons will ensue. My favorite thing, though, is listening to Anastasia. She is an adventurer that enjoys kicking around and loves to drive fast cars and motorcycles, and she really loves Hellboy: everything she says about him is wonderful to hear, it’s a confirmation of our perception of this fascinating character, a very human demon filled with contradictions, affections, and a huge fist to face the aggressive ghosts he continuously encounters along his life.

This original, dramatized audiobook was written exclusively for GraphicAudio and produced with a full cast of actors, immersive sound effects, and cinematic music.

And there are more titles to come! Certainly, they will be the highlight of this summer.

‘Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps’ is on sale since July 11, 2023.

