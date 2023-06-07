Take Care of Your Back with the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair

Like many other people, I spend a lot of time sitting in front of a computer screen and as a result experience back and neck pain on occasion. I have used regular office chairs as well as gaming chairs and each offered something I liked, but were still lacking in some areas. I have recently had the opportunity to try out a new ergonomic office chair by SIHOO, the Doro-C300, and would like to share my impressions with you.

Assembly and Specs

My first experience with the Doro-C300 was carrying it into my home from the porch. The box was heavy and I felt some sympathy for the delivery person who had to bring it from the truck to my door. As I opened the box, I was impressed with the packaging. Everything was wrapped up and secured with plenty of protection. I have received some chairs with less well designed packaging and the outer box was punctured by other boxes and parts were scratched. After unpacking all of the pieces, I discovered simple, easy to follow directions. All of the bolts and parts were labelled on a blister card and the two tools needed to assemble the chair were also included as well as a pair of cloth gloves to protect your hands. I liked that there was an extra bolt and washer of each type to ensure you will always have enough or if you should lose one during assembly, there is always a spare.

The base of the chair is made of steel and shaped like a five-pointed star with five 3-inch casters. The Doro-C300 features a gas lift that can move the seat up and down. There is a two-function control lever under the seat on the right side. Pulling the level in or out locks/unlocks the chair’s tilting ability, while pulling up on the lever adjust the height of the seat. Pulling up on the seatback raised the back and allows you to adjust the position of the lumbar support. The headrest can be raise or lowered, moved forward and back, and even tilted to just the right position. Finally, the armrests can be adjusted up and down, forward and back, and even rotated toward and away from the chair so you can get them just right. The chair supports up to 300 pounds of weight.

Comfortable and Ergonomic

The seat of the Doro-C300 is designed with a waterfall shaped curve to support and distribute the weight to minimize the pressure on your thighs and hips. Both the seat and back, as well as the headrest are made of a high quality mesh that allows ventilation. The chair comes with a lumbar support attached to a spring so when you sit down, it pushes down into the spring and the spring then pushes back up to provide support that moves with you. I like how you can raise the seatback up and down to get it to the right height so the lumbar support and head are where you want them to be. The tilt function pushes you forward to help maintain and support good posture. Yet it is easy to push back and tilt to stretch and relax for a break. The control lever allows you to lock the seat in several different reclining positions. I also found the ability to rotate the armrests inward or outward allowed me to position them to match the location of my arms when I am typing on a keyboard.

Why You Should Get a SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair

When I first saw the Doro-C300, I was a bit concerned. I was not sure about the webbing for the seat. I have had chairs with webbing for the back and liked how they stayed cool, but did not know how that webbing would support my weight. However, after I assembled it, I found the seat very comfortable. I also like how easy it is to adjust the chair. While the control lever under the seat is used to adjust seat height and unlock or lock the tilting, there are no other controls. To adjust the armrests, just rotate them or lift them up. To lower them, all you need to do is raise them all the way up and then they drop down to the lowest level. The same goes for the backrest and headrest. There are no knobs or buttons to push or pull, just move it where you feel most comfortable. despite all of the adjustable features, the seat of the chair is very stable. There is no side to side motion and I don’t feel like I am balancing on the chair. The wheels also allow me to move around without feeling like I am tipping. In other words, it feels solid and of high quality and not rickety. I have been using the Doro-C300 for a couple weeks and am even sitting in it as I write this article. It is now my favorite chair. I was considering using it at my desk in my classroom. However, I think I am going to keep it right here at home where I work and play–I like using it for gaming as well. If you are looking for a good quality office chair that is comfortable, has good back and neck support, and easily adjustable, then I recommend the Doro-C300 by SIHOO.

The SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair is currently available for preorder and comes in either black or white. Its suggested retail price is $399. However, if you purchase it directly from SIHOO, it is only $299. They are also running a pre-order special. Just pay $3.99 down and the chair will only cost you $270 with the remainder of the balance paid when the order the shipped. The chair will release on June 20, 2023 and orders will ship two days later for those who preorder.

For more information, visit the SIHOO website!

Here is a video about the Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair by SIHOO.

Disclosure: GeekDad received this product for review purposes.

