Review – Static Team-Up: Anansi #1 – An Animated Legend Returns

Static Team-Up: Anansi #1 – Evan Narcisse, Writer; Charles Stewart III, Penciller; Jose Marzan Jr., Inker; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: In one of the most unexpected books coming out of DC in recent months, the Milestone Universe team is bringing a character who only appeared in one episode of Static Shock decades ago into the Milestone Universe. This is Anansi, a powerful, mystic figure who may or may not be the actual trickster God of African myth. Regardless of his origins, the masked figure chooses to be a hero—albeit one with a chaotic streak—and he was a mentor to Static during his appearance. That dynamic is repeated here, but with a bit more of an edge in this darker comic book take on the characters. While Anansi is busy in Africa, banishing minor demons, Static is spending Dakota’s Juneteenth celebration on the trail of a kidnapped Bang Baby. The young phaser with a demonic appearance has been targeted by a mysterious group of cultists—and Anansi shows up just in time to pick up the trail.

The banter between the two heroes is strong, with Anansi making for an interesting mentor to the determined but still inexperienced Static. This story takes place between the two Static minis, so the hunt for Bang Babies that defines the second series hasn’t kicked off yet. As the story leads the two heroes to an infamous Milestone villain making his debut in this version, Static and Anansi travel to Africa where there are some very powerful scenes about the scars slavery and colonization left on the continent. The final battle, meanwhile, is pretty over the top—complete with some giant monsters being summoned. It’s fun and the art is strong, but it feels a bit out of step with the rest of the issue and more in line with the cartoon. With this only being a standard-sized one-shot, there isn’t too much time for the creative team to really develop Anansi, but mystery has always been part of his character. Would love to see more of him.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

