DC This Week Roundup – Countdown to War

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #3 – Kenny Porter, Writer; Jahnoy Lindsay, Artist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This series has done some good things with Superboy’s characterization, as the first Super-sidekick feels like he’s been displaced by the arrival of Supergirl, Jon, and the Super-Twins and is seeking his own place to make a difference. That’s led him to the Cosmoteers, a rough-around the edges group of teenage renegades fighting against space corruption and a particularly sadistic Dominator reject looking to take command of the empire. The action scenes are a lot of fun, with Superboy using some powers and techniques he hasn’t in a long time. The biggest ongoing plot thread is Superboy’s difficult relationship with the leader of the Cosmoteers, Travv, who seems to be the only one not warming up to him. There’s a good reveal about exactly why that is this issue, but it’s soon undercut by a rather shocking reveal that brings in some major players from around the DCU—and may just put Superboy in the crosshairs.

Black Adam #12 – Priest, Writer; Eddy Barrows, Penciller; Eber Ferreira, Inker; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Of all of Priest’s genre-bending series, this has definitely been the most challenging. Black Adam is a cosmic character, one not exactly suited to the skullduggery and cloak and dagger operations Priest loves so much. Still, amid the chaos (which has brought in just about every major villain from Adam’s past and some from Egyptian lore), there’s a very compelling character arc for one of the DCU’s most infamous antiheroes. He’s also introduced the unique new character Malik White, who inherited Adam’s power and became the hero Bolt. This final issue finds Adam possessed by the spirit of the ancient sorcerer Sargon, which leads to an intriguing confab between Theo Adam and Black Adam as Theo has to decide whether he wants to let the monster back in—or face himself in the mirror instead. The odd, dark, melancholy ending leaves a lot unresolved, which is often the way Priest likes it.

Catwoman #56 – Tini Howard, Writer; Marcus To, Marco Santucci, M.L. Sampo, Artists; Veronica Gandini, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: Now that Catwoman is out of “the joint,” it’s time for her to make her move as the clock ticks down to the big crossover that will pit her and Batman against each other. With her old allies back by her side and her new allies from the prison backing her up, she and her fellow criminals mount an all-out assault on the Gotham crime scene. Eiko Hasigawa, always a frenemy, takes on the infamous crime boss Drago Ibanescu. Meanwhile, in the most emotional segment of the issue, Daio finally comes face to face with his old lover Noah, who collaborated with Dario’s father to try to kill him. This is a dark but somehow uplifting segment, as Dario is finally able to turn the page the only way he can. Meanwhile, Selina finally gets her rematch with Black Mask, humiliating him further and forcing him into a truce as he slips deeper into insanity. The hints at her larger plot are intriguing, but overall this run seems to feature a lot of bit characters, few of which have the page time to make an impact.

Batman: White Knight Presents Generation Joker #2 – Sean Murphy/Katana Collins/Clay McCormack, Writers; Mirka Andolfo, Artist; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: This has been a very different title than the past White Knight stories, focusing on the preteen Bryce and Jackie—Jack Napier’s kids—as they go on the run with an AI of their father to try to get the answers their mother won’t give them. Along the way, they encounter some major threats including Ventriloquist’s deranged daughter and a gang of Joker acolytes, but their part of the story feels a little juvenile at points. It lacks the true sense of danger that Murphy often effectively brought to his stories. Meanwhile, Harley is forced to team up with a half-reformed Neo Joker to try to get her kids back, while Bruce is having a hard time settling into government work. This issue has a few surprising cameos from other government agents besides Diana—John Stewart and Wally West both make their debuts—but overall, this feels like a diversion from the ongoing story while Murphy gets ahead on the next volume’s art.

