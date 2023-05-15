Stack Overflow: Innovative Children’s Books

Yolanda Reyes is a Colombian author that specializes in early childhood and reading habits. One of the most important things she focuses on is parents reading to their kids, -before bed or on a quiet afternoon-, because young toddlers really enjoy pointing out the images and laughing at the details. The powerful triad; adult, kid, book, she says, cannot be overstated. Here are three amazing new books to read and ponder, together.

First, a new title:

Snap by Anna Walker (Author)

Living a frog’s life is no easy feat: Frog jumps and plays, jumps and swoops, trying to escape the snips, and snaps of all sorts of animals in the forest. Of course, he will survive the day and be with his friends in the end. The illustrations are very clever and the young readers will enjoy all the pretty sounds made on each page.

‘Snap’ is on sale since May 2, 2023

Publisher: Scribble Us

Publish Date: May 02, 2023

Pages: 32

EAN/UPC: 9781957363240

Up next, is an amazing book by the cartoonist Tom Gauld:

The Little Wooden Robot and The Log Princess by Tom Gauld (Author)

Tom Gauld’s first picture book for children has won every price imaginable, and deservedly so, as it is such a modern twist on the fairy tale, with all the right elements of a classic story.

A delightful wooden robot embarks on a quest to find his missing sister— an enchanted log princess.

For years, the king and queen have tried desperately to have a baby. Their wish was granted twice when an engineer and a witch gave them two kids, a robot and a princess. Of course, there’s just one catch: every night when the log princess sleeps, she transforms back into an ordinary log, and can only be woken up with magic words.

One day, the princess is accidentally carted off (as a wooden log) to parts unknown. Now it’s up to her devoted brother to find her and get them safely back home.

The sheer number of adventures is merely hinted at and invites us to imagine how they could have been, the role of the tiny beetles was my favorite part.

In Tom Gauld’s words,

“I was trying to make a book inspired by three different sets of books: The books that I remember enjoying as a child, the books that I watched my daughters enjoying, and the books I enjoy now as an adult. I wanted the book to have its own quirky feeling but also to function like a classic bedtime story.”

‘The Little Wooden Robot and The Log Princess’ is on sale since August 24, 2021

Published by Neal Porter Books

Hardcover | Pages: 40

ISBN: 9780823446988

Finally, this is a translation of the multitalented and award-winning Chilean author Maria José Ferrada,

My Neighborhood by María José Ferrada (Author) Ana Penyas (Illustrator) Kit Maude (Translator)

Every morning, Ms. Marta goes out to check that the world is how it should be: her friends sitting on a terrace playing cards, the beach is where it always is, children, playing in the playground. She has been in the same place for almost 50 years, and feels confident, even though sometimes she gets lost.

The collage illustrations are full of colorful characters and demonstrate the wonder of diversity that surrounds us throughout our lives.

The text is deceptively simple, and the illustrations are full of visual surprises. The focus on old faces in the neighborhood—on the school, beach, hair salon, clinic, and more, shows us that grandparents have fulfilling lives of their own.

“My Neighborhood is a celebration of community that highlights the beauty of its everyday rhythms and routines, as well as offering a heartwarming meditation on what it means to grow old when surrounded by loving friends and neighbors”.

‘My Neighborhood’ is on sale since October 04, 2022.

Publisher: Tapioca Stories

Publish Date: October 04, 2022

Pages: 32

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781734783957

