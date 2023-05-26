Seat Yourself in Style With the Verve Chair From Branch

For anyone who works at a desk all day, and sometimes also games at that same desk well into the night, you need a chair that’s comfortable and ergonomic. I’d been hearing great things about the chairs from Branch, and recently they sent me one to give a try to myself.

The Verve Chair retails for $599 and is available in multiple colors. Branch sent me a Coral chair for review. Here are some of the features:

Six points of adjustment for a perfect fit: tilt and tilt lock, seat height, seat depth, armrest height, lumbar height, and tilt tension

3D knit back that’s soft-to-the-touch and breathable for cool comfort

Low-profile, synchronous base mechanism engineered in Germany

Certified Greenguard Gold for low VOC emissions

Meets the BIFMA standard for commercial-grade use

Designed in San Francisco, California.

Bodies of all sizes: best for 5’0″-6’0″ and up to 275lbs

Natural spine support through its adjustable lumbar rest

Upright posture through its contoured seat and back

Rated for 8+ hours of comfortable work

The Verve Chair is available on the Branch website. There is also a Memorial Day sale going on, and you can save 10% with code MEMORIALDAY.

Verve Chair — Packaging

You get a pretty sizeable box, which is no lightweight either, as the chair weighs 40 lbs. Everything inside is packed securely, either in additional boxes or wrapped in foam.

Verve Chair — Assembly

Once you’ve laid everything out, it’s time to get to the assembly. There are illustrated, easy-to-follow instructions included.

There’s also a convenient tool kit in the box, which is all you will need to assemble the chair.

The first stage of the assembly is adding the wheels to the base. You’ll simply pop each wheel into position.

For the remaining steps of the assembly, the instructions advise you to use the shipping box as a base to work off of. I recommend following this advice, as it’s a perfect platform to use.

The next step is securing the seat back to the seat. While the frame is metal, it’s light enough to be able to complete this task easily enough by yourself.

The arms attach next and fit perfectly onto the seat back assembly. Two bolts secure each arm into place.

Finally, you pop the gas cylinder onto the base, place the chair on top, and you’re done! If you’re not stopping to take photos like I was, you should have your chair assembled in roughly 10 minutes.

There is a lumbar pillow at the back of the chair, and you can raise or lower it simply by moving it up and down on the seat back.

As opposed to going with the 4d armrests popular with many furniture manufacturers, Verve has chosen a design that only allows you to raise and lower the armrests. I didn’t find that to be an issue, however, as the armrests are stable and comfortable, with a generous cushioned surface.

Verve Chair — The Verdict

I’ve been using the Verve Chair for about 3 weeks now, and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been working from home, and I feel like I can sit in it for hours on end and still be comfortable. I’ve got the chair dialed in just the right way for my body, and everything just feels right.

That said, I have a minor gripe with how the armrests are adjusted. You basically pull them up until you have them at the height you want, and then they’re locked into place. The problem is, it can be easy to overshoot your mark, at which point you have to bring the armrest to maximum height, at which point you then drop them down to the lowest point and start over. They’re rock solid once you get them in the position you want, but getting them into that position will likely take some trial and error.

I love the unique look of the Verve Chair. The aluminum frame is very distinctive in shape, and the color finish is immaculate. The coral is very pleasing and feels like a true coral and not just pink.

Even better is the cobalt color, which, sadly, wasn’t available at the time Branch shipped the review unit. If I ever get another Verve, I’ll definitely be getting it in the cobalt.

The knit fabric is an immaculate match for the frame and feels cool and comfortable to sit in. While I thankfully haven’t yet experienced working in the Verve Chair when the temperature is high, I feel confident that this chair will be much more comfortable in those hot summer and fall months than a leather one.

The only downside to the fabric is the risk of accidentally pulling at the weave. I have heard that a cat’s claws can definitely wreak some havoc on the seat and back, so you may want to keep that in mind. I myself had inadvertently brushed some Velcro teeth against the side of the seat. Removing the Velcro pulled a couple of threads a bit loose.

My previous chair had a headrest, but I found that I didn’t miss having one with the Verve. The chair keeps my spine nicely aligned, so I really don’t need the extra support of a headrest. That being said, my girlfriend tried out the Verve Chair, and while she otherwise loved it, she did miss having a headrest. So, something to consider depending on your proclivities.

The Verve Chair is a sturdy, supportive, and stylish chair that will serve you well at work or in play. Your butt and back will thank you at the end of a long day at your desk.

To purchase a Verve Chair, head to the Branch website. Don’t forget to use code MEMORIALDAY for a 10% discount during their Memorial Day sale event.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

