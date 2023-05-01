Playmobil Playland: Brings ‘Naruto’ Out to Play

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.
Playmobil has been enjoying great success with a wide-range of licensed partnerships (from Star Trek to Scooby-Doo), and their latest is sure to be a huge hit with anime fans. Playmobil has introduced a huge set of figures from the immensely beloved Naruto Shippuden to coincide with the series 20th Anniversary!
Specs
- Product Number: 71096
- Number of pieces: 7
- Number of figures: 1 – Naruto
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71097
- Number of pieces: 8
- Number of figures: 1 – Sasuke
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71098
- Number of pieces: 7
- Number of figures: 1 – Sakura
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71099
- Number of pieces: 11
- Number of figures: 1 – Kakashi
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71101
- Number of pieces: 9
- Number of figures: 1 – Tobi
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71102
- Number of pieces: 5
- Number of figures: 1 – Kakuzu
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71105
- Number of pieces: 9
- Number of figures: 1 – Yamato
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71106
- Number of pieces: 4
- Number of figures: 1 – Hidan
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71113
- Number of pieces: 7
- Number of figures: 1 – Iruka
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71114
- Number of pieces: 6
- Number of figures: 1 – Tsunade
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71115
- Number of pieces: 5
- Number of figures: 1 – Shizune
- Extras required: n/a
- Product Number: 71117
- Number of pieces: 10
- Number of figures: 1 – Kisame
- Extras required: n/a
Ease of Build
On a scale of 1–5, these sets are all a 1. Because these are all just figure kits, there is not really any assembly – just put the accessories on the figures and have fun replaying old battles and creating new ones!
Coolest Features
While there aren’t a lot of features in figure-only sets to talk about, the commitment to detail is really where these licensed figures shine. The hair styles, clothing, and accessories are all very unique to the Naruto characters and that Playmobil made so many custom parts that serve only to heighten the accuracy of these figures versus using a bunch of generic painted pieces speaks volumes to their commitment to bringing fans what they want. If you are a Naruto and Playmobil fan, there is nothing that is disappointing in these figures.
One feature I would like to highlight is the signature character headbands which are all made out of a rubber type of material instead of a hard plastic. This allows for easier take on and off and specific placement of the headbands specific to the characters.
Every figure also comes with a collector’s sheet to track your collection and mini-poster. The only negative is that the characters don’t each have their own poster, but at this price point, I wouldn’t expect them to.
The Playmobil Naruto figures were so popular at launch, that five more figures have already been announced and can be pre-ordered now – Pain, Shikamaru, Hinata, Asuma, and Suigetsu.
Disclosure: These Playmobil sets were provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.