DC This Week Roundup – Antiheroes At War

Black Adam #11 – Priest, Writer; Eddy Barrows, Penciller; Eber Ferreira, Inker; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray: One of the most chaotic comics in DC’s stable right now, Priest’s dark fantasy rooted in ancient times sees warriors and Gods make their way into the present day and upend the life of Theo Adam and Malik White. When we last left off their tentative partnership was seemingly destroyed when Malik saw Theo kissing his longtime crush Jasmin—but this may not be Jasmin at all. The story is split between the present day events and the near-contemporary events in Khandaq, where a foreign military has intervened in favor of the pro-Democracy forces. This brings in several key power players including Nergal, Ibac, and the sorcerer Sargon, each jockeying for control—and with only one issue to go to wrap up everything, it’s hard to imagine how Priest can pull it off. The story is so ambitious that it feels sometimes overwhelming, but the story is at its best in the quiet moment’s like Adam’s conversation with a priest.

Catwoman #55 – Tini Howard, Writer; Nico Leon, Artist; Veronica Gandini, Colorist

Ray: Now that Catwoman is out of prison, the focus shifts to a coming gang war—and all the players looking to consolidate their power. Catwoman is working to take back her position in the Gotham crime scene, but she’ll not only have to get through enemies but old friends. Her bond with ex-girlfriend Eiko Hasigawa has been the most interesting part of this run, and the two come to an uneasy understanding over the Catwoman mantle this issue. However, the best part of the story has been the story of Dario, aka Tomcat. As the young gay mob scion comes into his own, he’s forced to confront his past—aka his ex Noah, who collaborated in trying to kill him to gain more power in the Tomasso crime family. The two agree to settle their dispute in a battle to the death, which means Selina has a few days to train her protege to avoid being murdered. It’s a chaotic issue, but while its heroes are fun, most of its villains largely come off like stock mob characters who don’t make a big impression.

