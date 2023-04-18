Review – Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story – One Crazy Summer

Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story – Sarah Kuhn, Writer; Ariel Jovellanos, Artist; Olivia Pecini, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This is the second Lois Lane graphic novel to come out of DC that bears relatively little resemblance to the character we know from the comics, instead reinventing her story to be more universal to the audience rather than part of a larger universe. However, unlike “Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge,” which often felt like an all-ages graphic novel that had Lois’ name slapped on it, this YA-oriented reboot has a secret weapon—acclaimed YA writer Sarah Kuhn, the writer behind the brilliant Shadow of the Batgirl (which seems to take place in the same continuity, given a cameo by a fan-favorite supporting player from that book). It also reinvents Lois as an Asian-American teen looking to establish herself in journalism.

While Lois’ backstory and supporting cast here is VERY different, what isn’t changed is Lois’ passion for sniffing out a story and pursuing her goals. In the summer before she starts college, she’s taking an internship in National City with Cat Grant (here a pioneering Black journalist with a passion for mentoring new recruits). There are just a few bumps along the way in Lois’ summer master plan—starting with her finding out she’s rooming with her cousin and former best friend Miki, who she’s been estranged from for several years (arranged by their meddling mothers). And on her first day of work, Cat is abruptly fired and Lois finds herself working as an intern under an officious, egomaniacal tech bro with no respect for her skills.

A lot of this will be all too familiar to any young person of color seeking a position in a field dominated by egomaniacs who have spent their entire lives being told their you-know-what doesn’t stink. Treatment ranges from microaggressions to macroaggressions, and as Lois catches up with aspiring theater genius Miki, she discovers that the two have a lot in common—as Miki and her talented troupe of marginalized creators seem to be getting strung around by their oily, manipulative theater director who has them in a constant state of rewrites. The reveal of what’s actually going on here is shockingly offensive, and yet somehow hilarious. A lesser writer than Kuhn wouldn’t have been able to pull off the shock and awe of this reveal.

This is, even more so than Shadow of the Batgirl, a story starring DC characters that doesn’t actually feature any of the trappings of the DCU. There are no superheroes here, no super-strong Kansas farmboys, or even any evil bald industrialists. Lois is in a world that resembles ours to a T, and yet that world provides just as many challenges as hers usually does. As she sees her plan for the summer fall apart around her, it’s fascinating to watch her lean on her relationships with Miki and with her mother (who gets a much-expanded role here from her usual generic portrayal). Arielle Jovellanos’ art is fun, expressive, and colorful—perfect for the scene-shifting tone of the story.

Does it have any flaws? Once again, I’m a little puzzled by this being the second Lois Lane graphic novel to omit her father’s military background. While Sam Lane is a… difficult person, Lois definitely inherited a lot of her stubbornness from him and that complex relationship informs her a lot. And much like in Shadow of the Batgirl, the addition of an original love interest to the story didn’t add much and didn’t really have time to develop too much. The character of Noah, a fellow employee who gets pulled into Lois’ orbit as they work to pull of an expose, is fine, but doesn’t make much of an impact. But those minor quibbles aside, this book is another win for Kuhn and a great addition to DC’s YA line that is going to speak to exactly the audience that needs it most.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

