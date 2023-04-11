Review – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #4 – Who’s Laughing Now?

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #4 – Alan Burnett/Paul Dini, Writers; Ty Templeton, Artist; Monica Kubina, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This “season” of the animated revival has focused primarily on the character of Straightman—Joker’s hulking, humorless new henchman who was revealed last issue to be the product of a failed super-soldier experiment. His former commanding officer and friend, Haslett, has never given up trying to find her former squad-mate and seems to be using a super-suit to do it—but it was made clear last issue that this wasn’t just the military’s doing. Joker had ties to the experiment as well, and Hugo Strange is revealed to be a key player too. These two very different villains were able to warp his mind to the point where he’s a shadow of his former self, only really existing for violence—but there seems to be something breaking through. As Straightman remembers details of his old life, he becomes harder to control—but that lack of control often manifests in violence towards those who threaten him.

One of the best parts of this issue is just how many guest stars we get in this issue. Barbara Gordon stays out of the action this time, but she’s working behind the scenes in a role that will remind many people of Oracle. Maybe moving towards her destiny? My favorite part of the issue was Harley’s coffee-klatch with fellow villainesses Baby Doll, March Harriett, and Roxy Rocket being interrupted by Amanda Waller. Waller wants to draft Harley back into Task Force X to get her hands on Straightman, and she’s not afraid to play dirty—maybe a little too dirty for Waller’s usual DCAU characterization. While Straightman slowly unlocks pieces of his past and the person pursuing him is unmasked, Strange and Joker each put plans into effect—and no surprise, they don’t exactly intersect. This is maybe not as strong as the first season, but it’s another great installment in the series’ legacy.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

