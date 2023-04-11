Announcing the 2023 American Tabletop Award Winners

The American Tabletop Awards announced its 2023 winners today, along with the Recommended titles and Nominated titles in each of four categories. I’m a member of the ATTA panel, and although we haven’t reviewed all of the games in this list, you may recognize quite a few of them from our own coverage here. The Recommended titles are like the runners-up, followed by the Nominated titles as other strong contenders for the category.

The Early Gamers winner is boop., a 2-player game about cats booping each other on the surface of a bed, trying to line up three in a row. It’s designed by Scott Brady and published by Smirk and Laughter Games. Recommended titles are Kites and MANTIS. The Nominated titles are Green Team Wins and Downtown Farmers Market.

The Casual Games winner is Turing Machine, a logic-puzzle game about figuring out a three-digit code based on various punch-card tests. Turing Machine was designed by Fabien Gridel and Yoann Levet and published by Scorpion Masque. The Recommended titles are Next Station: London and Cat in the Box. The Nominated titles are Long Shot: The Dice Game and Akropolis.

The Strategy Games winner is Planet Unknown, a polyomino-placement game about terraforming planets. It’s designed by Ryan Lambert and Adam Rehberg and published by Adam’s Apple Games. The Recommended titles are Return to Dark Tower and The Guild of Merchant Explorers. The Nominated titles are Three Sisters and Paperback Adventures.

The Complex Games winner is Carnegie, a game about gaining prestige through business and philanthropy. It’s designed by Xavier Georges and published by Pegasus Spiele. The Recommended titles are Frosthaven and My Father’s Work. The Nominated titles are Ark Nova and Dead Reckoning.

You can read more about the awards at the American Tabletop Awards website.

