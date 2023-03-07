Review – Poison Ivy #10: The Retreat

Poison Ivy #10 – G. Willow Wilson, Writer; Marcio Takara, Artist; Arif Prianto, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: After last issue’s emotional moment of truth for Harley and Ivy, Ivy has regained her former self and is determined to undo her plan to end humanity, starting with returning to Gotham. There’s just one stop she has to make along the way—courtesy of Janet, the companion she picked up during an earlier attack on the chemical plant. While Janet seems to believe in Ivy and her cause, she’s still very human—and that means her perspective on how to help the environment is very difference. She’s obsessed with a lifestyle guru who preaches environmentalism and “Conscious capitalism”—something Ivy finds to be a joke. She agrees to take Janet to the retreat with an eye on possibly wiping the whole place out if need be, and mostly finds it to be a harmless place full of flakes—except for the shadowy being lurking around the fringes that reminds her a little too much of Jason Woodrue.

This issue is one of the most laid-back of the run so far, with no apocalyptic threat in sight—or so it seems. No one is trying to kill Ivy, but everyone is just a little too into the mysterious green juice they’re being offered. When they drink it, they take leave of their senses—and get very sexually intense, including Ivy and a very enthusiastic Janet, who may be getting a little too obsessed with her traveling companion. This is the second comic in recent months to base a story around Ivy potentially cheating on Harley, which I’m not a fan of, but this one feels distinctly less soap-opera like and more eerie and suspenseful. This issue feels more like a bridge between the last story and the next, and doesn’t quite have the intensity of some of Wilson’s best issues, but it’s still building on some of the great work Wilson’s done with the character over the last nine issues.

