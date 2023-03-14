Review – Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 – Godfall

Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 – G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Writers; Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez/Mark Morales/John Livesay, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Alex Guimaraes, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Spinning out of Lazarus Planet and the main Wonder Woman book equally, this mini-event actually seems to have bigger stakes at first glance than the main event—after all, it’s not every day the Gods come down to Earth and start causing trouble. Now that Hera sits on the throne of Olympus, her fellow Gods are striking out at humanity—starting with a great segment where Apollo gives humans the gift of prophecy. Some learn personal information, others are given great luck, and others see their own death. At the same time, other Gods from the past, from various cultures that may have forgotten them, start returning and making often-violent first impressions. It’s a dramatic way to kick things off.

Unfortunately, I don’t think the rest of the issue quite lives up to that great kick-off. It’s very much spinning out of the current WW run, with Cheetah, Yara Flor, and Etta Candy trying to figure out their next move. Diana takes a more active approach, heading up to Olympus to try to parlay with Hera. But given that her mother is missing and locked in battle with Hecate, and Zeus is still lying dead on the floor, it’s clear Hera isn’t in a negotiating mood. This is a villain Diana can’t really fight, and the ending segment has a very clever twist waiting. Overall, the first chapter has a lot of promise and shows off a lot of the strengths Wilson showed during her relatively short but acclaimed run on the main book years back.

The backup, by Cloonan, Conrad, and Martinez, takes us back to Themyscira—where the stakes are high given Hera’s last-minute reveal. Complicating things, the mist that obscures Themyscira seems to have been removed—which allows two idiot vloggers to make their way to the island and break the cardinal law. As the Amazons debate what to do with the two guys, the decision is made for them by a ruthless stranger who comes bearing news of their own. It’s a tense start to what looks like an intriguing event overall.

