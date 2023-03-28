Review – Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5 – Alone Against the Horizon

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5 – Josh Trujillo, Writer; Adrian Gutierrez, Artist; Wil Quintana, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This series has put Jaime Reyes through the wringer since the start, and that’s been my biggest problem with it. Not only is he directionless and essentially kicked out after high-school graduation, sent to Palmyra City to work for his aunts and figure himself out, but the superhero community seems to have lost faith in him as well. While he had Ted Kord in his corner, even Batman and Superman seemed to view him as a nuisance and a threat. That cast a pall over the series, even if it had a lot of fun moments—and things seem to be reaching a breaking point this issue. He’s seen as a security risk by the League with the Horizon approaching, has two rival green and yellow beetles out for his blood (even if the people within might have other opinions) and even Ted Kord seems to have lost faith in him. And now the League is here to keep him in check—by any mean’s necessary.

Fortunately, I was pleasantly surprised by exactly how things play out here. Things had to reach a breaking point for them to start moving in the other direction—although the portrayal of Cyborg being willing to use force against a former Teen Titan to keep him from getting involved rings a little false. However, Starfire plays a strong role here as one of Jaime’s only remaining allies—and this is probably the best characterization she’s gotten in a long time. I was disappointed to see Jaime’s civilian allies essentially disappear from the narrative as the action steps up, but the story makes up for it with some surprising guest stars. The issue has a few great moments between Ted and Batman, as the long-standing sort-of-rivalry between the two costumed rich guys always bears some amusing fruit. Overall, this issue was sort of an appetizer for what’s sure to be a massive showdown with the Horizon next issue.

