Be the Bus by Mo Willems (Author)

Can you believe that the first edition of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! was published twenty years ago? That classic was such a hit in our household—and all of the Pigeon books that followed, for that matter. The pigeon is a bit self-centered, we can admit, but this book has decided that her trademark phrases can be a source of wisdom… Well, at least a specific type of wisdom:

Let me be the first to say that everything has already been said. Surprises happen when you least expect them. If I could change just ONE thing about myself, I’d be perfect.

This book is bafflingly aimed at adults who enjoy the Pigeon books, but I think it would be a perfect book for my eleven-year-old, who appreciates a joke as much as anyone and feels that kid’s jokes just aren’t for him anymore.

Mo Willems is a fantastic artist—a man who constantly explores different meanings through his art—and his love for the Pigeon shines through in each of these funny turns of phrase. The book has a pop art feel and parodies those self-help books that offer up cute little platitudes. It fondly recalls most of the misbehavior we have come to know and love (and expect) from the Pigeon in all her peculiar quirkiness.

Be the Bus: The Lost & Profound Wisdom of the Pigeon is available on April 4, 2023.

Publisher: Union Square & Co.

Publish Date: April 04, 2023

Pages: 80

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781454948193

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

