The New Series ‘UFOs: Investigating the Unknown’ Premieres on National Geographic

Growing up in the 1970s, I remember learning about strange things in the sky. I would read about them in books from the elementary school library and watch television shows such as In Search Of. I was fascinated by these unidentified flying objects known as UFOs for short. As I grew up, I realized how many of these stories could be hoaxes or explained through natural phenomena or even secret government projects testing out next generation top secret aircraft. Lately new information has been released by the Pentagon that reports on UFO sightings by pilots and other documented sources. To help bring light on the subject, the National Geographic Channel is premiering a new series called UFOs: Investigating the Unknown.

What Is UFOs: Investigating the Unknown?

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown is a new documentary series that digs into new evidence and disclosures about a secret Pentagon UFO program while also weaving in the rich history of UFO cases in America that have permeated our culture, challenged the taboo, unsettled government officials, and forever changed the lives of the people directly involved. The five-part series takes full advantage of abundant archival material, eyewitness testimony, and compelling expert interviews to examine mystifying UFO encounters from the 1940s through the current day.

The season consists of 5 episodes. The first two premiere on the National Geographic Channel on Monday, February 13th at 9pm/8pm Central. Future episodes will release on Mondays for the following two weeks. All episodes will begin streaming on Hulu the day after they air. UFOs: Investigating the Unknown is produced by Break Thru Films and directed and produced by Ricki Stern with Meghan O’Hara and Lloyd Fales as additional executive producers.

Let’s take a look at each episode:

‘Secret Pentagon UFO Program’

Take a deep dive into the government UAP program, which gives an inside look behind the 2017 story in The Times. This episode examines how the revelations challenge everything we thought we knew about UFOs and goes behind the scenes with stories from the Navy pilots who saw mysterious objects tracking their fighter jets.

‘Hundreds of Witnesses Come Forth’

Revisit the mass sighting of the Stephenville, Texas, case with new interviews and perspectives. This episode examines why the once serious government effort transitioned to a PR campaign to debunk the phenomenon as nonsense, despite evidence to the contrary.

‘Close Encounters at Nuclear Bases’

Explore the challenging UFO taboo left in the wake of the U.S. government formally ending its UFO program and examine a years-long mass sighting known as the “Hudson Valley Wave.”

‘Citizens Take Charge’

Look at a range of citizens who took charge to make sense of continued UFO encounters, including dedicated field investigators, sighting repositories, obsessive conspiracy theorists and former government officials who have risked their reputations to speak out in favor of renewed government involvement.

‘Government Breaks Silence’

Examine the 2015 Navy pilot reports of strange encounters, the 2022 Congressional hearing following the latest developments around the historic 2021 intelligence report, and considers whether we are entering a new era of transparency and discovery about this mysterious phenomenon.

Why You Should See UFOs: Investigating the Unknown

I had the opportunity to screen the five episodes of the series. Leslie Kean, a reporter for the New York Times, has brought attention to UFOs and helped bring to light the government’s investigation into this topic. She describes her story and what she has learned from her research. Many other reporters, pilots, former military personnel and government employees, and more have been interviewed for this series. Even interviews of politicians such as former Senator Harry Reid of Nevada are included. I found the series quite thought provoking as it not only looks into proof of UFOs, but also our government’s reaction to them. In fact, the role the military and government has played in classifying, restricting, and then releasing information is just as interesting as the footage of UFOs captured by Air Force and Navy pilots. Whether you are a UFO believer or skeptic, UFOs: Investigating the Unknown is a great series that helps shed light on a fascinating if controversial subject.

Be sure to watch UFOs: Investigating the Unknown when the first two episodes premiere on Monday, February 13th, at 9pm/8pm Central. Episodes will stream the following day on Hulu. Here is a trailer for the series.

