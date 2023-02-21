Review – Superman #1: A New Era in Metropolis

Superman #1 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Jamal Campbell, Artist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: It’s really rare that I give a 10 out of 10 to one of DC’s ongoing series—that usually goes to the prestige format specialty projects—but it’s rare that a book comes along that’s as instantly engaging as Williamson and Campbell’s Superman. It’s been a long time since Superman had a truly defining in-continuity run—Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s run is fantastic, but it’s defined by a story that was extremely out of the norm for the character, with Superman isolated on Warworld for a year. This first issue, though, is firmly set in Metropolis, with Superman’s supporting cast and old foes front and center. And for the first time since Dan Jurgens’ extended run in the 1990s, Superman’s world feels truly alive and organic.

There are a lot of changes in this first issue, now that Clark’s secret identity is back in the vault to everyone but his immediate family and the Justice League (plus Jay) thanks to Lex Luthor. And while Lex is safely locked up for the murder of Manchester Black, he’s far from vanquished—taking advantage of Superman’s super-hearing to attempt to “Coach” his nemesis on how to be a better, more ruthless hero. While Clark tries to tune him out, that soon becomes impossible—because Luthor has placed the company once known as Lexcorp in Superman’s hands, along with Mercy Graves as his corporate liaison, and challenged Superman to use his resources to transform Metropolis. It’s a fascinatingly uncomfortable situation for Superman to be in.

A lot of new characters and elements are dropped in here as well. Lois Lane as the new interim Editor in Chief of the Daily Planet while Perry recovers is fantastic, and she and Clark have fantastic chemistry here. New characters join the family, including no-nonsense TV reporter Duke Dixon, and new SCU captain Chief Kekoa. The latter seems like he’s being potentially set up as Superman’s Commissioner Gordon. This first issue is packed with antagonists as well, with Livewire and Parasite playing key roles in addition to Luthor. But it’s the ending twist, revealing who may be masterminding the recent attacks on Metropolis, that really takes this comic around the line to brilliant.

Jamal Campbell’s art, while less stylized than his usual, is no less detailed. His Metropolis is alive, bright, and the perfect counter to Gotham. His Superman is imposing but human, and his Clark is likably shambling. The dialogue is packed with clever little Easter eggs and jokes, but there is a real sense of stakes to this story. The preview of what’s to come has me more excited for a Superman comic than I have been for a very long time. I think the Golden Age for DC’s original hero is in full swing.

