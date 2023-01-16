BLUETTI Has New Year Deals for 2023 and Is Recruiting Heroes for a Documentary

This post was sponsored by BLUETTI.

BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, will throw a themed promotion called

“The Sun Shines Wherever You Go”

from January 10th to 25th, 2023, to celebrate the New Year and its innovation of new portable solar panels: PV68 and PV420. It is also holding an open call for “BLUETTI Heroes” among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

​Since its founding, BLUETTI has strived to provide its users with the best product and experience possible. This year, they begin the “BLUETTI Heroes” program to encourage users to share their experiences BLUETTI products and how they have improved their lives. Any user can apply to become a BLUETTI Hero. About 15 applicants will be chosen to take part in the documentary. After the publication of documentaries, every hero can pick any BLUETTI products priced at $1000 as a gift.

So far, the event has seen four heroes showcase their unique lifestyles on the BLUETTI YouTube account. Some of them find road trips, camping, van or RV off-grid living more accessible and full of fun. With BLUETTI solar generators and panels, they are already free of power shortages and living in a sustainable way. People enduring frequent power outages in disaster-ravaged areas may be inspired by one of the heroes. Using the BLUETTI backup system as a household emergency power source, a hero is never bothered by darkness and worry. More stories are in the works and will soon hit the screen. Anyone with a special moment with BLUETTI is warmly welcomed to join the program.​

Click here to apply.

PV420 Starts at $899 (was $1099), Save $200.

PV68 Starts at $99 (was $199), Save $100.

BLUETTI has recently released the very portable PV68, and the most powerful PV420. Both are made from monocrystalline silicon and coated with ETFE to ensure a 23.4% conversion efficiency and longer life. Weighing only 3.4kg and producing 68W power from sunlight, the PV68 can be carried around along with a small power station such as the EB3A for outdoor activities. Now BLUETTI has slashed $199 off this bundle so you can get both for only $299. The PV 420 produces 420W power, filling up a power station in a flash. It’s a little heavier at 14kg, though it folds up to fit into a car trunk along with the popular AC200P portable power station for your next long road trip. There is currently a $500 discount on this bundle so you can get both for only $2298.

AC300+2x B300 Starts at $5099 (was $6297), Save $1198.

AC300+B300+2x PV420 Starts at $5099 (was $6296), Save $1197.

With a modular and stackable approach, the AC300 & B300 combo stretches the definition of portable power station and allows for easy upgrading to a whole house power system for every need. It has a max of 12,288 Watt-hours when four B300 expansion LFP battery are connected. The AC300 inverter can easily power all regular home appliances with up to 3,000W continuous output and a 6,000W surge capability. Two separate MPPT controllers inside give the unit a max of 2,400W solar input as well as the flexibility to use two different solar arrays. The recharging rate can even reach up to 5,400W when combining a wall adapter and solar panel. The combo also supports 240V split phase bonding to run other high-powered equipment and all-day UPS features to prevent blackouts.

AC200MAX+B300 Starts at $3499(was $4098), Save $599

AC200MAX+3x PV200 Starts at $2799(was $3396), Save $597

A successor to the popular AC200P, the AC200 Max ramps up the technology and offers expandability options through extra battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh, and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even when used alone, it has 2,048Wh power internally and can deliver 2,200W power for multiple devices via its 14 outlets along with two wireless charging pads on the top. There are several different ways to charge this all-in-one power beast: a 500W adapter, 900W solar panel, lead acid battery, car, or combined dual charging, such as 1400W AC and solar input.

EP500 Starts at $3999(was $4999), Save$1000

EP500+4x PV200 Starts at $5595(was $6995), Save$1400

This massive power station features a 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000W inverter. Featuring a wide array of outlets, this unit is great for home emergencies, off-grid cabins, RVs, boats, camper vans, and any situation where multiple power-hungry appliances need be powered. For easy mobility, it’s equipped with four smooth and solid wheels on the bottom. With several charging methods, the large battery can be topped up in few hours. Combine solar and AC charging for input up to 1800W which will recharge the EP500 in just 3.3 hours. It also supports 24/7 UPS to protect essential loads from outages and split-phase bonding to provide 240V power for high-powered devices.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

