Pay Homage to the Roots of Hip Hop With the M90 Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick

New Wave Toys is best known for their 1/6-scale replica arcade cabinets, like the Atari Missile Command xReplicade machine that I recently reviewed. But the company’s love of 80’s nostalgia doesn’t stop at the arcade. They also make two different size replicas of the 1981 “King of Boomboxes”, which also function as bluetooth speakers.

New Wave Toys has debuted an “Artist Series” of their M90 boomboxes, with famed rapper and record producer Slick Rick teaming up with urban artist BUA.

What Is the M90 Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick?

The M90 Blaster Artist Series comes in two flavors, the MINI and the MICRO. They both feature Boombox and packaging design by BUA, and audio prompts by Slick Rick. The MINI is limited to 1,500 units, and retails for $199.99. The MICRO is also limited to 1,500 units, and retails for $79.99. Both are available from the New Wave Toys webstore.

M90 MICRO Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick

Features:

Accurately reproduced 1:6th scale replica of the “King of Boomboxes” that measures:

Length: 4.375” x Width: 1.25” x Height: 2.375”

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

Dual micro speakers deliver 6 watts of Big Power

Articulated handle

Telescoping prop antennas

Volume Control Dial

Rechargeable 850 mAh battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime

Lab tested & certified

100 Day New Wave Factory Warranty

Special Features:

Limited Edition of 1,500

Chain 40inch (gold color)

Boombox Design By BUA

Audio Prompts by Slick Rick

Packaging Design featuring art work by BUA

The M90 Blaster MICRO Artist Series has fairly basic controls. There is a power button, and a volume control, and that’s pretty much it. Of course, considering its size, one can’t expect more than that. There is also an included chain that attaches to the handle, that allows you to wear the The M90 Blaster MICRO around your neck.

M90 MINI Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick

This is the big brother of the MICRO.

Features:

Accurately reproduced miniaturized replica of the “King of Boomboxes” that measures:

Length: 11” x Width: 3” x Height: 6”

Highly detailed, durable construction using a blend of traditional materials including: metal, high-density rubber and high-grade plastics

Adjustable Treble, Bass, Balance, and Volume knobs

AM/FM Radio Tuner with Dual Telescoping Antennas

Two 3” speakers deliver 30 watts of Big Power

Bluetooth 5.1 featuring maximum wireless range and performance

Built in 20,000 mAh battery provides up to 40 hours of playtime

USB-A port charges most USB-compatible devices

Cassette Door with Eject Button and Smooth Action opening

Smooth & Soft Folding Handle

USB-C Charge Port (M90 MINI recharging only)

Speaker Phone Mode

3.5mm Aux audio input jack

On -board control panel with: Power, Mode, Play/Pause, Forward, and Previous Track

MP3 Playback via MicroSD and USB-A ports

Wireless pairing connects two M90 MINI BLASTERS for Super Stereo Immersion (MINI BLASTER ONLY)

Rear Storage Compartment

Rubber Feet

Lab tested & certified

100 Day New Wave Factory Warranty

Special Features:

Limited Edition of 1,500

Set of Magnetic Slick Rick & BUA Speaker Emblems

Boombox Design By BUA

Audio Prompts by Slick Rick

Packaging Design featuring art work by BUA

The Great Adventures of Slick Rick Mini Cassette Prop

Set of Purple Anodized Tuner Caps

Considering its greater size and price, the M90 Blaster MINI Artist Series correspondingly has more features than the MICRO. There are 30-watt speakers versus the MICRO’s 6-watts, and a built in AM/FM stereo tuner. There’s a remote control to operate the power and modes. And there are a lot of fun accessories, too: A scaled-down The Great Adventures of Slick Rick cassette tape, tuner knobs to match the speaker grills, and magnetic Slick Rick and BUA emblems that can be placed on the speakers.

M90 Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick – Usage and Final Thoughts

As these are both functional props, let’s talk about audio first. The M90 MICRO has surprisingly good sound for such a small package. However, as I said before, it’s only 6-watts. So it’s great for a desk or bedside, but you’re not going to be using it as a party speaker.

The 30-watt M90 MINI, however, can get quite a bit of volume while still maintaining very good sound. You have options to tailor the audio as well. As opposed to the MICRO, with the MINI, the bass, treble, and balance dials are all functional. The AM/FM tuner works well, too, and is fittingly old-school with a knob to tune in the stations. I showed both units to my girlfriend, who liked the sound on the M90 MICRO, but she was actually impressed with just how good the sound was on the M90 MINI.

As far as replicas go, both M90 Blasters look great. If you collect New Wave Toys’ xReplicade arcade cabinets, then The M90 MICRO matches their scale and is a great functional addition to your collection. But if you’re looking for higher-quality audio and more features, then the M90 MINI is the way to go. It’s still a nice compact size for your bookshelf, but can really pump out the tunes. I should point out that the cassette door doesn’t open as easily as one might hope, but once you do get it open, the cassette replica does fit into it, as you can see above.

New Wave Toys, as witnessed with their replica arcade cabinets, does lovely detail work on a smaller scale. The M90 Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick is a great way to indulge your nostalgia for 80’s Hip-Hop, whether it’s with the MICRO, the MINI, or both. And there’s something so satisfying when you hit the button to turn off your M90, and you hear Slick Rick say, “Power off. Peace.”

For more information or to purchase the M90 Blaster Artist Series BUA & Slick Rick, visit the New Wave Toys website.

New Wave Toys sent units for evaluation, but had no input in this review.

