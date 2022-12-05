GeekDad Daily Deal: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Whether you’re working or working out, today’s Daily Deal has you covered. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds will keep you comfortable in whatever activity you are engaged in while staying securely in your ears with their flexible, secure-fit wingtips. And with its fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), you only have to listen to what you want to hear; tune everything out or just get rid of background noise. The Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds also work on both Android and iOS phones, so you’ll never have to miss a call or your favorite tunes again. Choose from four assorted colors and check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



