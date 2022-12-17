Charge All Your Apple Devices Wirelessly With the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station

If you’re part of the Apple product ecosystem like I am, your desk is probably either a nest of lightning cables or you’re constantly swapping devices between a single cable to keep everything charged up. So it was with no small amount of excitement that I opened up the packaging for a recent product to review from Case-Mate.

What Is the Case-Mate FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station?

The FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station is a wireless charging station that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It includes a USB-C charging port for an additional device. The Power Station also works with Samsung and other Qi-compatible wireless charging devices up to 15W.

Here are the features:

Charge up to 4 devices simultaneously

Includes an additional USB-C charging port

Includes a magnetic charger specifically designed for Apple Watch

Fast wireless charging up to 15W

Qi-compatible

LED charging indicator

Made with recycled materials

One-Year Limited Warranty

The FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station retails for $150. It is available from the Case-Mate store on Amazon or directly from Case-Mate.

Using the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station

Using the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station is simplicity itself. First, just plug the power adapter into the port at the back of the unit.

Then, place your devices onto their respective places on the Power Station to charge.

There are indicator lights that show when the iPhone and Airpods are charging, which turn green when the device is fully charged. The Apple Watch magnetically attaches to its charger. Needless to say, if your iPhone is in a case, it must be a MagSafe case so that the phone can wirelessly charge.

FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station – Final Thoughts

I have to admit, I’ve been in absolute heaven using the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station. I was one of those people constantly plugging and unplugging my devices. Now I can wirelessly charge them all at the same time.

The Power Station charges all my devices quickly and easily. It is also fairly compact and has a sleek, stylish look that is unobtrusive. The only minor complaint I have is that there is no charging indicator for the Apple Watch, but I really don’t find that to be an issue as all I have to do is tap the watch’s face to see the charge status.

If you have multiple devices that need charging, the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station is an excellent investment. It’s so convenient and eliminates that tangle of charging cables. I haven’t tested it with any Qi-compatible devices, so I can’t really speak to how well it will work if you have a Samsung phone or other similar products. But I can wholeheartedly recommend the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station for owners of Apple devices. It’s found a permanent spot on my nightstand.

For more information on the FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station, visit the Case-Mate website.

Case-Mate provided a unit for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission on qualified purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



