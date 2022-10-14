Review — ‘The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night – Book 1’

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night – Book 1 | Marjorie Liu (Writer) | Sana Takeda (Artist)

The multiple award-winners behind Monstress are back with an inventive take on Asian horror that is a wonderful mix between gory and funny.

In this first volume of an extended graphic novel, Chinese American twins Milly and Billy are having a “tough time.” They already have certain defined failures going on against them—Billy just plays video games and Milly dropped out of medical school and had a rebound she is not proud of. On top of that, they are striving to manage a restaurant during Covid.

Ipo and Keon are their parents, two very different characters. The father is the kindest, most positive father figure I have ever encountered, and she, well, she chain-smokes and seems as distant as any mother could be.

Having immigrated from Hong Kong before the twins were born, Ipo and Keon have supported their children through thick and thin and are ready to lend a hand—but they’re starting to wonder, has their support made Milly and Billy incapable of standing on their own? PR Titan Comics

Then comes the haunted house with its creepy dolls next door. A ruin that hides a murder mystery and, perhaps, the key to seeing what stuff the twins are made of. As Keon cheerfully says, tough parenting can be hard to stomach when the mom is not afraid of gore and thinks The Exorcist was a comedy!

This is indeed the perfect start to The Night Eaters trilogy, they call it “a combination of Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith and Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan,” and I think that the comparison is about right!

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night – Book 1 is available on October 25, 2022.

Genres: Horror, Supernatural

Page Count: 208 pages

Format: Softcover Trade – Color

ISBN: 9781787739666

Age: 17+

Featured image by Sana Takeda, all images belong to Titan Comics

