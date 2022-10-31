GeekDad Daily Deal: Segway Ninebot Air T15E Electric KickScooter

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get from home to work or school easy with today’s Daily Deal, the Segway Ninebot Air T15E Electric KickScooter. This foldable, portable, easy-to-use scooter has a range of just over 9 miles (14.5 km) and can go up to 12 miles per hour (19.3 kph). It also features regenerative braking, built-in front and rear LED lights, IPX4 water resistance, and cruise control. And, as if those weren’t enough, it comes with Bluetooth so you can customize your LED light colors. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

