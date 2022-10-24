GeekDad Daily Deal: 2 Lifetime Licenses for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows

Avoid the monthly subscription fees and always have your productivity software with today’s Daily Deal, 2 Lifetime Licenses for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. Today’s deal comes with two lifetime licenses for the world’s most used business suite of programs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote Publisher, and Access. And you won’t be financially tethered to a monthly service just to get your work done. But these licenses only work with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. Sorry Mac users… we’ll keep our eyes open for a version for you. There are a couple of system requirements so click the link above and check out more details.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



