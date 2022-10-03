Central Perk Coffee: How You Doin’?

Friends fans rejoice! The once fictional Central Perk Coffee is now a reality, hitting the internet shelves to satisfy your caffeine addiction (couch not included).

Central Perk’s current offerings include three distinct blends: medium roast, medium dark roast, and dark roasted beans. Fans will swear they can hear their favorite characters as they drink “How you doin’?” “Pivot blend” and “We were on a coffee break.”

“How you doin’?” blend is described as having a medium body and smooth acidity. Make sure to drink in the subtle chocolate, lemon, blackberry, and honey flavors.

“Pivot blend” has a robust, richly satisfying, and long satiny smooth finish. See if you can pick up on sweet cocoa, bright citrus, and herbs flavors while you have your first cup in the morning.

Finally, “We were on a coffee break” has a full body, bold acidity, darker flavors of dark chocolate and caramel, and has been described as being nutty and smoky.

Each blend comes in whole bean (10 oz bag), ground (10 oz bag), and single-serving K-Cups (12-count boxes). They also offer the convenience of a subscription service, and you can have your favorite blend shipped to you in 15, 30, 60, and 90-day increments. Bonus! Shipping is free on subscriptions.

All the blends and different brewing methods sell for the same price of $16.99. Right now, you can get all three roasts in either single-serving, ground, or whole bean for just $40.78 plus free shipping (regularly $50.97). So you save about $10 by buying the three-pack. It’s a fun way to try the different roasts (and while you are at it, share it with your friends during a Friends marathon).

Disclaimer: GeekDad was sent a review sample.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



