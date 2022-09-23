‘Usagi Yojimbo’ #31: The Secret of the Green Dragon — Part III

Usagi Yojimbo #31 |Author & Artist: Stan Sakai | Cover Artist: Peach Momoko | Colorist: Hi-Fi Design

With the Komori Ninja Clan after them, Usagi, Yukichi, and Chizu are still on the run.

They are trying to bring a secret message to the Shogun, one that proves a betrayal as well as a conspiracy. However, ninja that can fly and slice you up from the sky have proven to be the toughest foes Usagi had yet to face.

Their escape is a harrowing one, with snow-covered passes, mysterious roads that defy gravity, and a frozen lake that almost kills them, even though the naginata Chizu has on hand proves useful to fight off the flying ninja.

It is as though death is at hand, and the honor-bound Usagi might truly die under this relentless attack from the bat′s clan.

The surprising end leaves you wondering about Chizu and Yukichi. Usagi, for one, will not approach her again, possibly for a very long time. However, a new foe is pursuing Usagi, just in time for the next story!

Usagi Yojimbo #31 is available in September 2022.

AVAILABLE: September 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



