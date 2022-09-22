The Witcher Library Edition Volume 2 – Geralt of Rivia

The Witcher Library Edition Volume 2 Writer: Bartosz Sztybor, Aleksandra Motyka Artist: Marianna Strychowska, Amad Mir, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Nil Vendrell Colorist: Lauren Affe, Hamidreza Sheykh, Jordie Bellaire, Miquel Muerto Cover Artist: Evan Cagle

The second volume of The Witcher has arrived, and I am sorry to say I somehow missed the first one (back in 2018). You see, I arrived late to the party, but I am now a firm believer in Andrzej Sapkowski’s work.

Side note, this Polish author was first introduced to me by my brother, who was playing the video game and telling me it makes a significant amount of the country’s GDP income. Sapkowski was born in 1948 in Łódź, and the success of his fantasy cycle about Geralt of Rivia made him an international bestselling writer.

I am reading Geralt’s story as translated by Danusia Stok, and love the freshness of all of it. The characters and interesting dialogues are so well described, and they language used very deftly shows you their personalities; the graphic novel adaptations do not disappoint!

Not everything monstrous-looking is evil and not everything fair is good . . . and in every fairy tale there is a grain of truth.

The three stand-alone stories feature some classic tales involving Dandelion, and other new encounters with cunning new enemies. The stories themselves are all translated from the original Polish by Danusia Stok, and the deluxe hardcover format is a hefty 336-pages-long delight.

The volume collects The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame #1-#4, The Witcher: Fading Memories #1-#4, The Witcher: Witch’s Lament #1-#4, and the Free Comic Book Day 2021 short story The Witcher: Once Upon a Time in the Woods.

“The Witcher Library Edition Volume 2” is on sale since September 14, 2022.

Genre: Video Game, Fantasy, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: September 14, 2022

Format: FC, 336 pages; HC

Price: $49.99

Age range: 16

ISBN-10: 1-50672-691-7

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-691-5

Featured image by Jeremy Wilson, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



