Review – Superman: Space Age #2 – The Beginning of the End

Superman: Space Age #2 – Mark Russell, Writer; Michael Allred, Artist; Laura Allred, Colorist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: I said that the first issue of this ’60s-set alternative universe by Russell and Allred was the best comic DC put out this year, but we’d have to wait and see until the full series was done to see if it was truly a classic in the making. Two issues in, I’m fairly confident this is a series we’re going to be talking about decades from now. Jumping forward into the 1970s and bringing us closer to the annihilation previewed in the first book, this issue sees Superman’s mission on Earth become a little cloudier. While he’s still loved by humanity, he often wonders if he’s truly making a difference or just patching small problems. That’s something Lois Lane brings up as well in a hard-hitting interview, as well as whether he can truly be trusted.

Bruce Wayne, who only had a small role in the first issue, essentially becomes co-lead here. He’s Batman now, having resigned as head of Wayne Enterprises’ weapons manufacturers, but his company has been taken over by the corrupt Max Lord. Not only is Lord back in the weapons game, but he’s working to take over Gotham and steer people to the suburbs via a campaign of redevelopment-by-terrorism. This forces Batman into the very unusual position of targeting his own infrastructure as Batman, including a bizarre series of events involving a party at Wayne Manor, Alfred, and a fancy gold suit. Sometimes the tone if this series feels quirky an jokey, but there is also a very serious undercurrent in this issue, including a major subplot involving Lois Lane and the Watergate break-in.

But a much bigger threat is brewing. We got hints last issue that this takes place around Crisis on Infinite Earths and that this was one world in the Multiverse. That gets confirmed here, with the appearance of Brainiac not as a destroyer, but as a savior of sorts who wants to harvest what is worth saving on Earth before it’s too late. It’s a unique, creepy take on the iconic villain that gives him some fascinating shades of grey. Along the way, there is an incredibly well-done love story between Clark and Lois unfolding, and some great moments for supporting characters like the Kents. But it wouldn’t be half as good as it is without the best Superman we’ve seen in years, equal parts vulnerable and iconic. This book is a pure masterpiece so far.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



