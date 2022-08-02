Say Goodbye to Filters With the AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier

According to the Mayo Clinic, the indoor humidity of your home should be between 30%-50%. During the cold winter months, the humidity will naturally be lower. Though humidity is usually higher during warmer summer months, some areas still have low humidity. In addition, running either a heater or air conditioner can decrease the humidity in your home. Low humidity can cause dry skin and nasal passages which is not only uncomfortable, but can make you more vulnerable to colds or infections. It can also cause wood floors and furniture to dry out. While there are lots of different types of home humidifiers on the market, AIRROBO’s new HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier is quiet and does not use a filter.

What Is the AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier?

The AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier is a device that increases the humidity of your home by putting water vapor into the air. Traditional home humidifiers use a filter that wicks water up into itself. A fan than blow air through the filter to evaporate the water into the air and increase the humidity of the surrounding area. The HU450 does not use a filter. Instead, it uses extremely high frequency vibrations on a diaphragm to convert liquid water into water vapor. AIRROBO created their Calmist 3.0™ technology that uses a floating diaphragm to maintain a consistent output of water vapor despite the water level in the humidifier. This technology also greatly reduces the noise level of the process. The HU450 only puts out 26 dB of sound at its low setting. The AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier is currently available directly from AIRROBO. The suggest retail price is $99.99. However, it is currently available for only $64.99 and comes with free shipping.

Product Components and Specs

The AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier comes with the following:

HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier

AC Adapter

User Manual

The HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier has three mist modes. The low mist mode is for a small room of 11-279 square feet and puts out 125mL/h of water vapor. It can run for 43 hours at this level. The medium mist mode is for a bedroom of about 279-380 square feet, putting out 190 mL/h of water vapor for a 25 hour runtime. Finally, the high mist mode is designed for larger living rooms of about 380-480 square feet. The output is 300mL/h with a 16 hour runtime. The visible ultra-fine mist consists of water particles only 1-5 micrometers across and can go up to 80 cm into the air. This helps prevent getting furniture or its surroundings wet.

How to Use the AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier

The AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier is extremely easy to use. Once you find a location on which to place it, remove the top cover and fill the water tank to the fill level indicated on the inside. Replace the top cover and plug the power cord into a wall outlet. Now tap the power button at the top on the side of the humidifier. The device will begin putting out water vapor at the low mist mode. Tap the mist button to cycle through low, medium, and high mist modes. One to three lights indicate the current mist mode. The humidifier also has a timer. Press the timer button once to set the timer for two hours run time before it automatically turns off. Tap the button once or twice again to increase timer to four or eight hours respectively. A fourth tap will turn off the timer. Three lights below the timer button indicate the timer duration. Finally, there is a sleep mode which can be activated by pressing the corresponding button. This sets the humidifier at low mist mode and all lights turn off. Sleep mode can be activated after setting the timer.

Why You Should Get the AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier

I have had the opportunity to test out the AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier for nearly a month. I put it in my bedroom and slept much better. My nose was not dry when I woke up and I found that my nasal congestion was gone. I was surprised at how quiet it runs and did not even notice it over the sound of the ceiling fan. I liked the HU450 so much that I took it on our family summer vacation to use in the hotel. My daughter and son-in-law liked it so much after using it for my infant grandson, that they took it back home with them. I guess I will have to get another HU450 for myself now.

Our family has used humidifiers for years. Some of my children are prone to bloody noses since we live in an area where the air is often dry and the air conditioner further reduces the indoor humidity. I disliked having to purchase and change out filters for traditional humidifiers and was not impressed with some of the non-filter types we have tried. Therefore, when I heard about AIRROBO’s new ultrasonic technology, I wanted to try out their new humidifier. I have been impressed by other products of theirs and the HU450 was no exception. This humidifier puts out enough water vapor for small to large rooms, runs quietly, and is easy to fill and maintain. The top cover comes off to reveal a large opening that is easy to pour water into as well as for draining when not in use. This allows you to fully drain and dry it so mold does not grow.

If your home humidity is often low and you or your family suffer from dry skin, sinus congestion, bloody noses, and/or allergies as a result of dry air, then I (as well as my daughter) highly recommend the AIRROBO HU450 Ultrasonic Humidifier. Check out the AIRROBO page for more information and to make a purchase. The current price of $64.99 is a great deal, plus you get free shipping and never need to purchase replacement filters.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

