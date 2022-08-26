Review — ‘Joe Golem: Occult Detective Omnibus Edition’

Joe Golem: Occult Detective | Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden | Artist: Peter Bergting, Patric Reynolds | Colorist: Dave Stewart, Michelle Madsen | Cover Artist: David Palumbo

It is interesting to note that Joe Golem has been in the works since before 9/11. And that Mike Mignola largely stalled this project because an apocalyptic New York was just too close for comfort. However, a submerged Manhattan stayed in his subconscious, and Joe came with it.

This hard-boiled detective delves into the occult and has nightmarish memories that connect him to the Baltimore series, but, all in all, has a story (and a past) that stands on its own. There is a creature, a Golem, known in those series for having been created to fight off witches… the raving assassin kind. A force of nature, a Golem is a Jewish creation, made from dust and magic, impervious to fire, and extraordinarily strong: a robot made of clay.

Mr. Church is the most mysterious character in this series. An occult magician working with biochemical magic, he is the one who directs Joe in his quests through the city, being as he is too old (and almost incapacitated) to do the job himself. Which we presume is to protect us from evil.

In Manhattan, all manner of strange and occult happenings threaten the city’s inhabitants. From a hellish version of Abe Sapien, known as the Rat Catcher, to undead creatures to the occult seekers of the Outer Dark, you will find plenty of adventures here.

Dave Stewart is a genius, giving Joe Golem a gray exterior and a light quality that catches the eye, and this is an omnibus edition I would love to put next to my B.P.R.D. collections, filled as it is with mystery and old horror magic.

The omnibus has a whopping 500 plus pages and collects Joe Golem: Occult Detective volumes 1-4.

Joe Golem: Occult Detective is available on August 24, 2022.

Publication Date: August 24, 2022

Format: FC, 536 pages; HC

Age range: 14

ISBN-10: 1-50672-908-8

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-908-4

Featured image by Patrick Reynolds and Peter Bergting

