Review – Fables #153: The Great Adventure

Fables #153 – Bill Willingham, Writer; Mark Buckingham, Artist; Steve Leialoha, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Fables has always been a series that spreads its characters out far and wide, but that’s rarely more literal than in this issue. While we do have a few additional subplots this issue, including Jack in the Green being sent out on her first quest by her predecessor/mentor, and Cinderella struggling to find a new purpose, this issue primarily focuses on Snow, Bigby, and their cubs—who have been sent out by their father to find a great adventure. While this was primarily a way to get them out of his hair as the couple settles into their new lives in a new dimension, the kids have taken it seriously—something Snow is less than happy about. After all, in this world, a “Great adventure” is something very different from exploring the woods, and the couple has already lost one of their children to a bizarre adventure in Toyland in the past. As usual, the scenes involving the couple at the center of the series are the most emotional.

The cubs have often been just sketches of characters, with only the two involved in the Toyland story getting any extended focus. Especially with so much time off, many of their personalities may have been forgotten. That means giving them a story where they’re separated and off on their own quests might be a very smart move. This issue focuses on bookish, awkward Ambrose, who is the most reluctant to go on an adventure. He wanders the woods until he encounters a kindly creature who resembles a bookworm and is invited back to the strange being’s tiny house in the woods. It’s all perfectly whimsical, but something seems off about this retreat, as if it was perfectly designed to lure him in. And when he tries to leave, the story takes a dark turn. The series has been good since the start of the new run, although it has yet to reveal much about its larger narrative. This issue feels like something new, with a truly killer cliffhanger.

