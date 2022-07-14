Review- ′Norse Mythology III, Issue # 6′: A New Beginning

Norse Mythology III, Issue # 6 Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Galen Showman Letterer: Galen Showman Colorist: Galen Showman Cover Artist: P. Craig Russell, Lovern Kindzierski

The third series of the comic finally wrap up the epic run of Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythology.

You might have thought that by telling how Ragnarok will come to be, the epic battle of the gods, that would be its ending as well. After all, they all kill each other in the end, right?

The death of the gods, the end of the world, and, seemly, Loki’s final revenge, are here to stay… or so it seems.

The storytellers would sing, in strong detail, about how even Odin might die. It is written: all gods will die. Eventually. Alongside the death of the worlds, the fall of the stars, and the freezing of the Universe (You must go and see another iteration of this fact, MCUs Thor: Love and Thunder).

However, it would not be proper mythology if it would not give you a glimpse into the future. After the end of the world, Heimdall will tell Loki that he has eventually lost. Because he can see further than most, renewal is on the board. Not all the gods have died, and the memory of the Aesir will live on forever.

I am grateful to have found, thanks to the final metaphor, the history of the Lewis Chessmen, made with whale and walrus ivory, depicting kings and queens from a thousand years ago.

You cannot kill a god, inasmuch as you cannot kill an idea. The Nordic Mythology has survived for thousands of years and will live on, as long as someone continues telling its story. It has been an absolute pleasure to see this version come to life.

′Norse Mythology III, Issue # 6′ is on sale since July 13, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: July 13, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00910 1 00611

Featured image by Galen Showman, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



