Review – The Jurassic League #2: Primeval War

The Jurassic League #2 – Daniel Warren Johnson/Juan Gedeon, Writers; Juan Gedeon, Artist; Mike Spicer, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: When it debuted last issue, The Jurassic League instantly became one of the most ridiculous comics DC had ever put out. A world where the Justice League is composed of intelligent dinosaurs living alongside primitive humans? Yes please. It mostly focused on two characters right out of the gate—Batsaur, a grim warrior locked in a battle with a Joker Velociraptor, and Supersaur, a kindly super-strong giant raised by humans. While Batsaur adopted a tiny human who was orphaned by the cackling lizard, a problem soon emerges—they don’t understand each other. Supersaur, meanwhile, finds his home under attack by twisted dinosaur versions of Giganta and Bizarro, who push him to his limit and kidnap his adopted family as part of a twisted sacrifice to something known as the “Dark Embryo”—who may either be the mastermind behind all of this, or a cargo cult by evil dinosaurs.

The action in this issue is top-notch, capturing the scale of the giant battles. Heroes fighting giants is not uncommon, but giants as the protagonist is a little rarer. Wonder Woman—or Wonderdon—continues her journey to the world of man as the Justice League gets a little closer to forming, but this issue puts more of the focus on the villains. In addition to Joker and Reverse Flash making his debut, we’ve got a reveal of the mastermind—a dinosaur version of one of the most iconic Green Lantern villains. The fact is, this could have easily been a one-joke concept designed to sell toys, much like some of the recent mech-suit comics from the competition. But with Johnson involved, it’s anything but that. It genuinely works as a Justice League story and gives these dinosaur heroes character traits that make them feel familiar but new. It reminds me of some of those great Elseworlds from the 1990s, blown up to epic size.

