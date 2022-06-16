Review- ′Norse Mythology III, Issue # 5′: Ragnarok

Norse Mythology III, Issue # 5 Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell; Artist: Galen Showman; Letterer: Galen Showman; Colorist: Galen Showman; Cover Artist: P. Craig Russell, Lovern Kindzierski

The third series of Norse Mythology concludes by expressing, in strong detail, how Loki will end. As incredibly as it sounds, his penance will last from the beginning of time until its very end, and that end will be Ragnarok.

Bound with the entrails of his own son, with venom dripping on his face, writhing and screaming, Loki is at the bottom of the world. When he moves, we feel the earthquakes.

Of course, he will have adventures afterward, as Neil Gaiman knows, since he appears in the Sandman Universe and there manages to break free of his bonds, ultimately bringing doom to the Dream Lord.

Even then, though, he is doomed. He will return to his cave and have the poison dripping on his eyes again, until Ragnarok, because that is his destiny and therefore, the destiny of all the gods.

I feel that this is the last of the issues of Norse Mythology, because this is the story of the end of the world, and it is very detailed on how it will spell doom for the people and the land. The ultimate battle will come after despair, snow and war, and all the gods will come to face Loki at last, in the most important battle of all.

This is fascinating stuff, and Gaiman loves it. I truly recommend that you read this poem by him: The Days the Saucers Came:

On the saucer day, which was zombie day, it was Ragnarok also, and the television screens showed us A ship built of dead-men′ s nails, a serpent, a wolf, All bigger than the mind could hold, and the cameraman could Not get far enough away, and then the Gods came out But you did not see them coming because…

′Norse Mythology III, Issue # 5′ is on sale since June 15, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: June 15, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00910 1 00511

Featured image by Galen Showman, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

