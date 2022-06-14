GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit and Course Bundle

If you’ve heard the Arduino buzz and wondered what it’s all about, then today’s Daily Deal, the 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit and Course Bundle, is for you. These tiny “hobby computers” are proving to be quite flexible and useful for all sorts of applications. With low power consumption and lots of connections all sorts of sensors can be added to them to create any number of projects. Today’s deal includes an Arduino Uno (as part of a 52-piece kit) and access to Dr.Duino’s Arduino Bootcamp. You’ll get step by step instructions on how to create various projects to get you comfortable enough to start venturing out on your own. So, if you’re interested in finding out what’s behind all this cool Arduino stuff, then check out more details by clicking the link above.

