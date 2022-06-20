GeekDad Daily Deal: Fast Sling Puck 3-in-1 Foldable Wooden Board Game Set

Put a little fun into your day with today’s Daily Deal, Fast Sling Puck 3-in-1 Foldable Wooden Board Game Set. This portable, foldable game trio gives you the opportunity to unplug from your devices to get back to the real, analog world. Play Checkers, Nine Men’s Morris, or Sling Puck with all the pieces you need conveniently stowed inside. Your electronic devices might be a little jealous, but they’ll just have to get used to you having fun without them. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



