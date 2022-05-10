Review – Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3 – Endgame

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3 – Brian Azzarello, Writer; Alex Maleev, Artist; Matt Hollingsworth, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: It’s been so long since the last issue of this Black Label miniseries that I’m sure a lot of people have forgotten the events of the first two issues. While the first had a compelling noir plotline with a terrifying cliffhanger—the Joker in charge of the brain bombs of the Suicide Squad—the second mostly squandered that promise with an overly sadistic installment that had Joker manipulating and tormenting Harley in creepy ways. After a massive holdover, we’re back for the conclusion and it mostly returns to the tone of the first issue—with a much more frantic pace. Amanda Waller is still in a coma, and her lieutenant Larry is in charge—and he’s decided to eliminate a problem by hiring a second Squad led by Peacemaker to target Jason Todd’s squad and neutralize both them and Joker. The bullets fly, followed by the bodies, as the unlikely team of antiheroes race for their lives.

What works here is Maleev’s detailed art and the intense battle segments and shootouts, but there are very few characters to care about here. Jason and Harley are probably the closest, but both are written in rather one-note ways. Too many other characters are stock players, but the biggest problem is Harley herself. I don’t know when this was written, but she’s gone so far beyond “Joker’s recovering gun moll” who doesn’t trust herself to face off against him. And then there’s Joker himself, who mostly seems sort of twitchy and annoying here as he trolls Red Hood. The issue has a parade of intriguing cameos that briefly set up some interesting plot threads, but the ambiguous ending doesn’t really deliver and it mostly feels like this is exploring things we’ve seen done better before. I don’t know if the delay of almost eight months hurt this book, but it certainly didn’t help.

