Review – Shadow War Omega #1: War’s End

Shadow War Omega #1 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Stephen Segovia, Howard Porter, Mike Henderson, Artists; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: After seven chapters and a one-shot, it all comes down to this issue – and the finale of Shadow War does not disappoint. Last issue’s reveal that Geo-Force was the mysterious fake Deathstroke came out of nowhere but makes perfect sense in retrospect – he’s the only one who has reason to hate both the key players equally. His sister was manipulated and ultimately died because of Deathstroke, in one of the slimiest actions ever taken by a DC villain and one that makes many readers unable to accept his antihero turn even to this day. Then, much of Markovia was destroyed by Leviathan when Talia went to war with Mark Shaw, leaving Brion Markov a man without a country. Now driven to the point of insanity and determined to end both the Wilson and Al Ghul bloodlines, it hard to call him a villain – he’s definitely the least evil of the three – but he’s clearly so far gone that he’s the biggest threat here.

With Slade mortally wounded in last issue’s battle, this issue largely comes down to the complex relationship between the Al Ghuls and Waynes, with Damian in the middle. Damian really is the star this issue, getting both the best action scenes of the whole run – including climbing a massive avatar of Brion’s like something out of Shadow of the Colossus – but also being key to making sure everyone who can comes out of this alive. Between Ra’s and Respawn, this has been an event with a heavy body count, and Williamson doesn’t shy away from the emotional fallout. The scenes between Bruce and Damian towards the end are especially great, as it seems like the two might finally be making some headway (although the next Robin story after Williamson leaves the book might throw some cold water on that). Slade also takes a dramatic turn at the end of the issue, leading into Dark Crisis, and overall this even did an amazing job of leaving all the players in an intriguing new spot moving forward.

