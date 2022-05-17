Review – Nightwing #92: The Battle for Bludhaven

Nightwing #92 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Bruno Redondo, Artist; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Tom Taylor continues to make the case that he’s the best writer currently working in the DCU with this issue, which opens with a brilliant seven-page flashback to Dick’s early years as Robin. In the middle of a Gotham blackout, he comes across a shopkeeper being beaten to death by a group of looters. Ignoring Batman’s orders and refusing to wait for backup, he jumps into the fray—and gets his ass thoroughly kicked before a surprise rescuer bails him out. Not only does this set up Taylor’s take on Dick very well, but it also allows a brilliant spotlight for Alfred back at the manor and gives us one of the more nuanced take on Bruce’s usually less-than-stellar parenting we’ve seen in a while. It manages to make just about everyone there seem very human, and nicely sets up the main plot of the issue—the opening of the Haven neighborhood of Bludhaven that is Dick’s first major project under the Pennyworth Foundation.

After the emotional intensity of the flashback, things take a lighter tone on opening day. Bruce showing up, wearing sunglasses and giving off distinct awkward vibes, is great. He’s trying to support his son, but as usual not doing the smoothest job of it. I still don’t approve of Alfred being dead and I’m assuming that’ll be a temporary state of affairs, but this book is the only one to take that plot thread and make something genuinely good out of it. Blockbuster, as usual, is trying to sabotage the opening but is met with an army of superheroes guarding it. A late-night sneak attack on the facility is met with a dramatic intervention from Nightwing and a surprising move from Oracle that basically kneecaps future attempts to take the facility down. And that leads a surprising player to enter the fray and propose an alliance with Blockbuster, escalating the threat massively. It’s another huge winner of an issue from one of DC’s best books.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

