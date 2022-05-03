Review – Flashpoint Beyond #1: Battlefield London

Flashpoint Beyond #1 – Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams, Writers; Xermanico, Mikel Janin, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Jordie Bellaire, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The Flashpoint universe is one of the most chaotic alternate universes ever to appear at DC, and the first issue of this miniseries was almost… calm by that standard. Focusing on Thomas Wayne as he once again found himself stranded where it all began, it focused on him stalking this world’s Barry Allen to try to recreate the Flash—only to see Barry unexpectedly assassinated. Now, having less hope to escape this hellish world, he’s forced to leave Gotham and insert himself into the massive conflict sweeping the globe—between Aquaman and Wonder Woman, both of whom have been seriously villainized in this world. After reluctantly taking in Harvey Dent’s surviving child and pawning him off on a servile Oswald Cobblepot, he heads to infiltrate Atlantis-occupied Britain—which Arthur plans to drown in a day, including the entire captured Amazon army and Wonder Woman herself.

This is the first issue with co-writers, and I do think you can tell that this isn’t Johns’ writing fully the way the prelude issue was. The segments dealing with the two warring armies are more over-the-top, the dialogue a little more campy at times. In some segments, Thomas is a gritty noir protagonist, but when he leaves Gotham he becomes a bit more of a generic antihero. Overall, it is a strong issue with some compelling plot threads—especially a strange epilogue involving Bruce, Barry, and a surprising guest-star that might hint at a bigger threat across the multiverse. This issue features a lot of plot hints being dropped, including a twisted version of the Suicide Squad being formed and several other heroes either going missing or potentially emerging. I feel like this issue became more of a tribute to the Flashpoint universe as a whole instead of the original Azz/Risso mini, but it’s still a compelling read.

