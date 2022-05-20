Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 20, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 20, 2022.

Gaming News

Last week, I reported that GAMA had removed mask mandates for the Origins Game Fair. This week, apparently in response to many complaints, they reinstated it, giving hope to lots of people, including all of us here at GeekDad, that Gen Con would hold firm on their vaccine and mask policies. As of now, there has been no indication that Gen Con is considering a change, but a weakly-worded announcement following GAMA’s initial policy change definitely leaves the door open.

Smash TV show The Great British Baking Show is coming to the tabletop. Ravensburger announced this week that they are developing a card game based on the hit show. The show, which is called The Great British Bake-Off in its native land, has consistently been one of the highest-rated shows on TV in Britain and has been a consistent hit for Netflix, which airs it on this side of the pond under its slightly modified title, which is the one Ravensburger is using for the game. We’ll have more details on the game as it gets closer to launch later this summer.

Speaking of games to make your sweet tooth hurt, the next incarnation of Azul is Azul: Master Chocolatier . The game has pieces modeled after chocolates and other sweets and is due to be released at SPIEL later this year.

. The game has pieces modeled after chocolates and other sweets and is due to be released at SPIEL later this year. Hjalmar Hach, the designer of GeekDad Approved and Game of the Year finalist Photosynthesis, has a new game in the works, and once again, it’s about trees. In Evergreen, one to four players will try to row forests surrounded by biomes and ecosystems. The game is due out in the fourth quarter from Horrible Guild, and a portion of the proceeds of the game will go to Trees for the Future.

Imagine you only had bricks, wool, and wood in your pantry and you needed to cobble together a meal. Or, perhaps you’re on your way to Duluth, only to arrive and find you’re much, much further south than you should be, and you’re also hungry. Hopefully, both of these issues and more will soon be solved thanks to the upcoming release of cookbooks—yes, you heard that right—based on CATAN and Ticket to Ride. According to Dicebreaker, both books will be published by California-based Ulysses Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, with releases next year.

WizKids is releasing Fantasy Realms: Deluxe Edition. The new edition of the GeekDad Approved, Game of the Year finalist will feature new art and include The Cursed Hoard expansion, as well as promo cards and sleeves. The original Fantasy Realms is our featured image this week.

Funko has announced Hocus Pocus: Tricks & Wits, a fast card-based bluffing game based on the ’90s Disney movie. It is due out this fall.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last ReRoll:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Paul Benson played Batman: Everybody Lies, Unmatched: Jurassic Park – Sattler vs T-Rex, Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, and Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

Jonathan Liu played Progress: Evolution of Technology, 7 Wonders: Architects, Can’t Stop Express, Cantaloop: Book 1, Cubitos, Dice Hospital, Downforce, Downtown Farmers Market, The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged, Glitch Squad, Ni no Kuni II: The Board Game, and Seize the Bean.

Michael Knight played Star Trek: Missions, Methodologie: The Murder on the Links, and Heroes of Normandie: The Big Red One.

Michael Pistiolas played Wingspan, Paint the Roses, Transformers Deck-Building Game, Candyland, The Siege of Runedar, and Santorini.

