HyperX Wireless Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

HyperX introduces an all-new wireless ultralight gaming mouse into the arena with the Pulsefire Haste.

HyperX has consistently made some of the best gaming peripherals to date. Matching both quality with affordability, this company has set itself up as a model of consistency when it comes to performance. So with that in mind, I prepared myself for the coming of their new Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse.

Gamers’ preferences in mice have changed over the decades, from wanting heavy chunky mice to these days going for the lightest possible mouse to ensure speed, pinpoint accuracy, and trusty switches. Long gone are the days when you had to clean the hair out of the ball sensors in your mice (Thank god for that).

Cracking open the box for the Pulsefire Haste, you can get a sense of how lightweight it is simply from the package itself. This skinny little devil comes in at a feathery weight of only 62 grams! A USB to USB-C cable is provided to charge the unit. The only other accessory you need is the 2.4ghz gaming-grade dongle to attach to your PC for getting the least amount of lag to your connection.

As with all other HyperX products, installation was truly plug and play for Windows 11 and took only a few seconds to fire up.

Physically the Pulsefire Haste feels great in the hands. The dimpled claw mold, though small, is substantial enough to be comfortable. The PTFE skates on the bottom glide like buttered glass on any surface I have tried the Haste out on. I decided to cover the surfaces with the grip tape provided and really like the feel of it.

Inside the case, there lives a Pixart PAW3335 sensor with resolutions of 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI which does the trick for just about anything you can throw at it. For me, this meant dozens of hours of playing Elden Ring, which felt great with the Pulsefire Haste. The mouse comes with TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switches which sound and feel great with a rather resounding click that registers true when fighting hordes of guards and bosses while gaming.

One of the many things I really appreciate about the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse is the battery life. Once I charged it with the included USB-C cable I absolutely forgot about turning it off and went a week before it became an issue and it possibly could have lasted longer than that.

Final Thoughts and Recommendations No need to beat around the bush: the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse is a great piece of gear that is almost a must for your gaming backpack supply list. Since getting one I have slapped the 2.4ghz USB dongle into the port and never looked back. For gaming and general use, it is top-notch, small, unintrusive, light, accurate, and powerful. With the grip tape and skates on it feels smooth and comfortable. The substantial battery life also adds tremendously to the portability of the product so that when you are on those weekend trips or even week-long trips you do not have to worry about connectivity. Gaming proved to have minimal lag if at all, making it a great choice for those looking to play wirelessly. The absolute best thing about the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse is that it is only $59.99 which almost defies you not to buy it. So why waste time? Head over to the HyperX website and get one for your travels. You will be so glad you did. A sample of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse was made available by the manufacturer for this review. The thoughts and opinions expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or the editorial staff.

