GeekDad Review: Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Everyone needs to have a power bank. Most people own mobile tech of some sort—a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, camera, drone, or whatever. Sometimes power isn’t available when you need it the most, and having a portable power bank ensures you can still keep those devices running. The Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is a new offering, one that stands out from the literally thousands of power banks you can find on Amazon for several reasons. The most obvious is visual. Instead of black plastic, this one is wrapped in premium green fabric. There’s a lot more to it than just visual appeal, though, starting with the fact that the fabric is water-resistant and also resists stains.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank.

It Has a Very High Battery Capacity

Those ultra-portable battery banks that can fit in a purse or pocket usually have the battery capacity to top up your smartphone and give you a few extra hours of use in an emergency.

This Excitrus power bank has a battery capacity of 20,800 mAh. That’s enough to fully charge an iPhone 13 Pro six times over. Output through the USB-C ports is fast enough to charge most smartphones to 85% capacity in just an hour. That’s true backup power. With that kind of capacity, safety becomes a concern. Excitrus says the power bank is equipped with eight levels of protection including output short circuit protection, overcharge protection, and temperature monitoring.

You don’t need to guess at how much capacity is left as this power bank has a digital display on one side that shows the percentage of battery charge remaining.

The Top Is a Magnetic, Wireless Charge Pad

Many smartphones (and some wireless earbuds) released over the past few years support Qi wireless charging. The top of this Excitrus power bank is a 15W Qi wireless charge pad. Measuring roughly 3.25 x 7.5-inches, that top surface is large, so there is a convenient “+” symbol to mark the location of the charging coil.

If you own a recent iPhone you’ll be happy to know there is a magnetic ring. There are no claims on the box about being MagSafe-compatible, but that’s what this works out to. With the magnetic ring, my iPhone 13 Pro Max snapped perfectly into place and stayed there.

It Can Charge Multiple Devices Simultaneously

The Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is equipped with multiple charge ports. There is the 15W Qi pad, plus a pair of USB-C ports (one does double duty for charging the power bank) and a USB Type-A. There’s a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, but otherwise, you’ll need to supply your own cables.

Depending on the combination of devices being charged (total output is 100W), you can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

It Can Even Charge Many Laptops

One of the USB-C ports on this power bank supports 100W PD output. That means you can use it to charge many laptops that support USB-C charging. Current MacBook Air models, for example.

Recommendation

If you own mobile tech—and chances are pretty good you do—a portable power bank is always a good investment. You never know when the power might be out at an inconvenient time, or if you might be on a short trip where electrical outlets aren’t a guarantee.

The $99.99 Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is larger than the ultraportables meant to merely top up your smartphone, but not massively bulky (it weighs just over 19 ounces). It will still fit easily in a backpack. This power bank more than makes up for the size in its flexibility and battery capacity.

Disclosure: Excitrus provided a power bank for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



