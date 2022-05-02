GeekDad Daily Deal: Remastered Ghostbusters Video Game

There’s something strange in the neighborhood; are you up to the challenge…again? Today’s Daily Deal, the Remastered Ghostbusters Video Game, takes you back to one of your games as a youth and updates it for today’s computers. Play as one of your favorite characters to keep the world safe from pernicious specters, mischievous ghosts, or haunted artifacts. But keep an eye on that PKE meter, something’s lurking in the shadows. Check out more details and computer requirements by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



