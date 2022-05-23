GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished HP EliteBook and Microsoft Office Professional 2021

Make things happen with today’s Daily Deal, a Refurbished HP EliteBook and Microsoft Office Professional 2021. These two great products are brought together for one simple purpose: getting work done. The HP EliteBook gets you going with a fast i5-7200 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 14″ touchscreen display. And, of course, Microsoft brings to the table its suite of business productivity software. Pretty nice combination…now if only we could offer a deal that brings cars and rockets together to shorten that commute. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



